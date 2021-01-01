From kitchenaid
Kitchenaid 2-piece Silicone Tip Utility Tong Set Black
SET OF 2 TONGS: includes stainless steel silicone-tipped tongs and stainless steel utility tongsEXTRA-STRENGTH GRIP: scalloped edges improve grip on foodDURABLE: stainless steel construction withstands everyday use and silicone tips are heat resistant to 500Â degrees F (260Â degrees C)EASY-LOCK FEATURE: secures for easy storageDISHWASHER SAFE: for easy cleanupKitchenAid Kitchen Essentials:KitchenAid has everything you need to whip up your favorite sweet or savory recipes while using your KitchenAid Stand Mixer, Blender or Food Processor. With a complete line of tools and gadgets, KitchenAid will make the most beginner baker feel like a professional. Available in KitchenAid's most popular colors, expertly measure your favorite ingredients then mix and whisk in a durable mixing bowl with an easy pour spout.One Year Hassle-Free Replacement and Lifetime Limited Warranty:KitchenAid products are warranted to be free from defects in material and workmanship. For one year from date of purchase, under normal use and care, KitchenAid will replace this product free of charge, if it is found to be defective in material or workmanship. In addition, from year two through the life of this product, any product found to be defective under conditions of normal use and care will be repaired at no charge or replaced with the same item or an item of equal or better value. See packaging for more information.Kitchenaid 2-piece Silicone Tip Utility Tong Set Black: KO206OHOBA