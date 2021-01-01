From tlc candle co.
2 Piece Rosemary & Mint and White Tea Scented Jar Candle Set
Advertisement
Rosemary & MintNotes: Rosemary & Minten Shakespeare's Hamlet, Ophelia says, "There's rosemary, that's for remembrance." Drake sings about “fresher than a pillow with a mint on it.” Good thing it’s not a competition for the best quote because these two herbs pair beautifully together. Whether you’re reading a classic novel or jamming out to a rap song – you’ll love this unexpected and eclectic fragrance. White TeaNotes: White Tea, Chrysanthemum & BergamotShhh. In the era of early Chinese imperial dynasties, white tea gardens were often developed in covert locations because the plants were so rare and cherished. Even today, white teas are known for being handpicked and hand processed. Go ahead and indulge in this delicacy that goes back centuries. It’ll be our little secret. Please note All 11 oz. candles within everyday scents and seasonal scents come packaged within a white vessel displaying our logo and white decorated reusable tin.