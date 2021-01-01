2 Piece Plastic Candlestick Set

There’s nothing quite like candlelight to enhance the ambiance of any gettogether, whether it’s an intimate dinner or a holiday party with family and friends. With this charming two-piece candlestick set, you can lend a touch of eclectic elegance to your tablescape during your next gettogether! Crafted from polyresin, this set includes a contemporary column body and an Eastern-inspired bracket base. Stealing the show, each candle features a decorative globe holder adorned with champagne gold paisley and crushed glass accents. Candles are included.