Does your home need a refresh? This haven way replacement cushion adds color, comfort, and style to your outdoor or indoor furniture. The cushion set is constructed with weather resistant olefin fabric to protect against sun fading and mold so that you can enjoy your outdoor space season after season. The fiber-filled tufted design offers a comfortable place to relax and is the perfect way to update your outdoor patio or deck with simple, functional style. We offer this tufted style in a bench size so you can complete your set. Haven Way 2-Piece Tan Patio Chair Cushion | 59-TN1SCH