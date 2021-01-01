From mercer41
2 Piece Kitchen Canister Set
Advertisement
Features:Set includes canister and spoonHammered stainless steel lidProduct Type: Kitchen CanisterFood Safe: YesPrimary Material: GlassSet Size: 2Capacity: Decorative: DecorativeColor: SliverStyle: Modern & ContemporaryNon-Toxic: NoBPA Free: YesLead Free: YesCountry of Origin: IndiaProduct Features: Freezer SafeProduct Durability: Rust Resistant Multiple Containers Included?: NoNumber of Containers: Capacities Included: NoIndividual Container Capacity: Single Container Capacity Included: YesSingle Container Capacity: Lid Material: SteelPTFE Free: YesSpefications:California Proposition 65 Warning Required: NoISTA 3A or 6A Certified: USDA Compliant: FDA Approved: NSF Certified: Dimensions:Overall Height - Top to Bottom: 4Overall Width - Side to Side: 5Overall Depth - Front to Back: 5Overall Product Weight: 3Assembly:Warranty: