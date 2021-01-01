Enhance the look and feel of your patio furniture with this Greendale Home Fashions Outdoor High Back Chair Cushion Set of 2.?hese cushions measure 44\" x 22\" x 4\", and come with string ties to keep cushions in place.?ach cushion is overstuffed for extra comfort and durability with 100% recycled, post-consumer plastic bottles, and covered with a UV resistant, 100% polyester outdoor fabric that resists fading. Cushions are circle tacked to prevent fill from shifting. A variety of modern prints are available. Greendale Home Fashions 2-Piece Kinnabari High Back Patio Chair Cushion Polyester | OC6809S2-KINNABARI