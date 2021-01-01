From brayden studio
2 Piece Frasier Fir Scented Jar Candle Set
Advertisement
Features:Modern with classic twistAdd elegance to any roomFrasier fir scentCandle Type: JarFlame Type: FlameColor: SilverCandle Material: SoyCandle Material Details: Number of Candles Included: 2Pieces Included: 2 Jar candlesScented: YesScent Name: Frasier firType of Scent: Floral/PlantDripless: YesInsect Repellent: NoHolder Included: YesHolder Material: MetalFlickering: Remote Included: Country of Origin: ChinaOutdoor Use: Holiday / Occasion: No HolidayPower Source: Spefications:Commercial OR Residential Certifications: NoADA Compliant: CE Certified: California Proposition 65 Warning Required: General Certificate of Conformity (GCC): NoCSA Certified: CPSIA Compliant: Environmentally-Preferable or Lower Environmental Impact Certifications: Environmental Choice Program Certified: Environmental Product Declarations - GreenTag: SMaRT Certified: CPG Compliant: FISP Certified: Blauer Engel: EPP Compliant: Indoor Air Quality Certifications: GREENGUARD Certified: GREENGUARD Gold Certified: Greenguard/Greenguard Gold Certification Number: Dimensions:Overall Height - Top to Bottom: 3Overall Width - Side to Side: 6Overall Depth - Front to Back: 6Overall Product Weight: 1.83Assembly:Warranty: