Calvin Klein 2-piece Formal Suit Set

59% Polyester, 33% Rayon, 8% Wool Dominican Republic (the) Dry Clean Only Calvin Klein suit set is tailored with a rich wool blend and a flattering silhouette to enhance your boy's charm and elegance Suit Jacket features a modern fit, 2-buttons single breasted styling, button cuffs detail on sleeves, notched collar, lightly padded shoulders, fully lined, welt pocket on chest, 2 interior pockets and flap pockets at front Suit Pant features straight leg styling, hook-and-eye closure, functional front pockets, rear buttoned welt pockets, pressed creases, hemmed bottom, half lined interior and belt loops Durable and fits true to size CK signature lining will protect your young gentleman soft skin