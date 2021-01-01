From greendale home fashions
Greendale Home Fashions 2-Piece Brick Patio Chair Cushion Polyester | OC6815S2-BRICK
This Greendale Home Fashions Outdoor Seat/Back Combination Chair Cushion Set is the perfect complement to your outdoor furniture. Each cushion measures 42 x 21 x 5 inches, and comes with four string ties which allow for a secure attachment to outdoor chairs. Eight circle tacks give the cushion dimension and a full appearance, while preventing cushion fill from shifting and increasing durability. The cushion's 100% polyester, UV coated fabric is fade, stain and water resistant. The cushion's poly fiber fill is made from 100% recycled, post-consumer plastic bottles, and overstuffed for added comfort, strength and durability. A variety of colors and prints are available to enhance your outdoor decor.