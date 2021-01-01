From dakota fields
2 Piece Aluminum Tabletop Candelabra Set
Advertisement
This set of monkey candle holders is a perfect addition to your home decoration and will definitely complement your existing accent furniture! Featuring two monkey sculptures that carry candlestick holders, this taper candle holder set is an ideal centerpiece for spaces with a modern and contemporary theme. Each one is designed with detailed characteristics like facial features and fur texture, and comes in an elegant gold finishing. Made of aluminum, this home decor set provides solid construction and is perfect for creating an elegant adornment for your entryway, lobby, living room, or bedroom. Grab the attention of your guests and make any occasion extra special by adding lighted candles to this unique and impressive set of candle holders. Each monkey-inspired candle holder can accommodate 1 taper candle. This item comes shipped in 1 carton. Suitable for indoor use only. Made in India. This set includes 2 candle holder. Glam Design.