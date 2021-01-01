Add a level of style and sustainability to your patio space this season with outdoor cushions made from Oceantex fabric. 100% recycled Oceantex fabric resists fading and is easy to clean. This outdoor cushion is intended for use on your patio or deck, however we recommend bringing it indoors when it rains or when not in use to preserve its lifespan and keep it looking beautiful. It is great for a first time purchase, or as a replacement cushion for an old or outdated furniture set. Style Selections 2-Piece Agnes Trellis Deep Seat Patio Chair Cushion | HM03297B-D9C1