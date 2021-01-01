Crestlive Products 2-Piece Adjustable Metal Outdoor Chaise Lounge with Dark Blue Cushion

Outdoor Indoor Adjustable Patio Pool Chaise Lounge, which is really utility and functional for your daily life. The steel frame in rust proof brown powder coated and thick soft cushion are sure to be reliable patio furniture for your home. Both seat cushion and pillow can be kept in place with the binding straps. What's more, it has an adjustable angle back (4 positions) and you could even lay flat to enjoy sunbathing. Smooth armrests offer a firm support to help you raise up. Easy assembly required. Enjoy Your Life.