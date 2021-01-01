2-Person Stationary Sofa And Couch

Features:Stationary Sofa & Couch, modern simple design, clean-lined style, offers a good place for your family, friends to rest.Polyester fabric, seat cushions and back cushions are removable.Features Curved arms, medium seating and cushion back, plastic legs.Hidden package: the parts and hardware are put underneath of the sofaIt might be have color difference due to photograph lighting, or computer monitor displayed.Please review the product dimension and check if it’s suitable for your living roomSpefications:Dimensions:Assembly:Warranty: