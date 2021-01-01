From inbox zero
2-Person Computer Desk With Storage
If you are seeking for a desk that allows two person to work side by side without compromising on space,this Two Person Computer Desk with Open Bookshelf and Storage Shelf will be your best one.Built from durable MDF Board with a strong steel frame, this modern home office desk is built to last and is sturdy enough to hold all of your items. The metal legs features adjustable leg pads, made the desks keep stable even on uneven floor.Trapezoidal frame, widens the bottom of the frame, which enhances the stability of the desk. There is one bottom shelf under the desk on both sides and two storage shelves in the middle,the desk provides enough space for storage.The desk is perfect for you and your friends or workmates to work or play together. Color (Top/Frame): Brown