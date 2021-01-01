2 Pairs Cotton Oven Gloves Oven Mitts With Fingers Kitchen Pot Holders Double Heat Resistant Gloves For Cooking Baking Grilling And Frying

Between grasping hot pans of cookies from the oven and flipping steaks on the grill, your hands are exposed to a lot of extreme temperatures. Regular potholders don?¡¥t always do the trick, and trying to rearrange logs with fireplace tools is a cumbersome and dangerous task!With our oven mitts, you can keep your hands away from those intense temperatures! Just slip them on and you?¡¥re ready to take pots and pans out of the oven, handle your food on the grill. You can even use them as potholders or heat trivets for total convenience and versatility.They can protect your hands, wrist, and lower forearm from heat up effectively! they will provide flexible for comfort and safety you won?¡¥t find anywhere else. Color: Blue