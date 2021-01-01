From leisuremod
2 LeisureMod Napoli Clear Transparent Acrylic Bar Counter Stools
Advertisement
Crafted of a curved clear acrylic seat.Frame, base and footrest in mirror-like shine chrome steel.Gas-lift piston for height adjustment.360 degree swivel.Adjusts from regular dining chair and lifts up for a bar stool height.Full rounded plastic non-marking feet for smooth balance.Extremely durable and easy to clean.Simple assembly required..Effortlessly stylish, the Napoli Bar/Counter Stool adds a great modern accent to any setting. One look and you'll be instantly impressed with its charm. The Bar/Counter Stool offers an impressively comfortable seat for your counter or bar table. The stool features a seat made of clear thick acrylic. Its clarity makes it instantly captivating and stylishly modern. Its seat is perfectly paired with a chrome base and foot rest. It conveniently swivels and features a gas lift, making it easy to adjust its height to integrate with your counter or bar. Additionally, the stool has an added adjusted which allows you to adjust the stool even lower than a typical bar stool, to accommodate dining table height. However you choose to set the Napoli Bar/Counter Stool, its captivating look and simple modernism make the perfect addition to any contemporary space.