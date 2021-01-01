The chairs are beautiful additions whether in your garden, patio, or courtyard. Crafted from cast aluminum, each piece sports a powder-coated black finish that wards off wear from weather and UV without any maintenance. Olefin wine red cushions are included for each seat, ensuring that your family and guests stay comfortable throughout the meal. This set features an open metal weave motif with a beautiful scroll design that highlights its elegant hand-crafted details. Glitzhome 2 Black Metal Frame Stationary Dining Chair(s) with Cushioned Seat | 2021800005