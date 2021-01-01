2 - Light Unique / Statement Urn Pendant

Perfect for large commercial, institutional and residential applications, Borough Hall offers an old world look of simple elegance paired with an impressive size that complements most interior design schemes used in larger spaces. Reproduced from an antique Transitional Craftsman design, it is handcrafted with 12 panels of kiln-bent Revival White art glass and Craftsman Brown finished brass, this pendant was handcrafted by the skillful hand of Meyda artisans in the Yorkville, New York manufacturing facilities.