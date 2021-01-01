Westinghouse 2-Light Ceiling Fixture Chrome Interior Flush-Mount with White and Clear Glass

This Westinghouse 2-light ceiling fixture features a chrome finish for a gleaming addition to any space. The drum-shape fixture incorporates white glass bands and ribbed, textured clear glass throughout, giving the time-honored light a distinctive touch. Install this fixture in your attic, pantry, closet, or laundry room. The versatile flush-mount design makes it compatible with low ceilings. Wherever you mount it, you will enjoy the fixture's bright light and charming design. The fixture is 5-1/4 in. high x 10-3/4 in. in diameter. Backed by a 5-year limited manufacturer's warranty against defects in materials and workmanship. Westinghouse is a trusted, global brand. Westinghouse knows lighting and offers products with exceptional quality, reliability and functionality. Product reference number 66241.