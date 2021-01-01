Stark 2 lbs. Brass Sledge Hammer with Fiberglass Handle

Advertisement
This 2 lbs. Brass Sledge Hammer is a specialized mallet for evenly distributing striking impact force on over wider areas compared to traditional hammers. Commonly used for metalworking and destruction applications, making it the ideal tool for both machinists and engineers. The sledgehammer can be used for shaping metals, driving posts, fracturing concrete, dislodging objects, or breaking drywall and masonry walls. This versatile hammer is forged by heat treatment of brass metal for tensile strength and flexibility, then engineered to have a fiberglass handle with soft-grip rubber cover to enhance shock absorption and reduce rebounding from vibrations. The flat-shaped brass sledge head design allows the sledgehammer to apply more striking force to any struck surfaces. Our brass sledgehammer are able to transfer more evenly distributed impact force over wider area than conventional solid-head hammers.