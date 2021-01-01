From zinus
ZINUS 2 Inch Swirl Gel Cooling Memory Foam Mattress Topper / Cooling, Airflow Design / CertiPUR-US Certified, King
HELLO SLEEP - LET THE AIR FLOW, LITERALLY - The ups and downs and in-betweens of this specially engineered, cooling gel-infused topper promote airflow throughout its conforming memory foam layer to dissipate heat while providing superior softness and comfort A COOLING EMBRACE - This 2 inch layer is constructed with supportive memory foam swirled with cooling gel; fits under any standard or deep pocket fitted sheet CERTIPUR US CERTIFIED - Highest quality foam is CertiPUR US Certified for durability, performance, and content EXPERTLY PACKAGED - Our technology allows this topper to be efficiently compressed into one box that’s easily shipped to your door; simply unbox, unroll and this topper does the rest, expanding to its original shape within 72 hours All sizes are subject to +/- 0.5" You may spot clean your Zinus topper with a mild soap and clean towel.