2 Inch Square Flanged Flat LED Trim by Element Lighting - Color: White - Finish: Matte - (E2SFF-OW)

The 2 Inch Square Flanged Flat LED Trim from Element is an efficient way to light a favorite room while taking up a minimum amount of space. This piece fits directly into the ceiling, hiding the housing and appearing as a smooth and precise square opening. An energy-efficient LED emits a bright glow down through the opening, spreading an even layer of illumination that at once transforms the surrounding space. ELEMENT from TECH Lighting is a smartly engineered series of specification-grade recessed LED downlights. Beautiful aesthetics combined with thoughtful engineering makes complex solutions elegantly simple. Shape: Square. Color: White. Finish: White