2 Inch Round Flat Fangeless LED Trim by Element Lighting - Color: Silver - Finish: Satin Nickel - (E2RLF-HS)

The 2 Inch Round Flat Flangeless LED Trim from Element adds a welcoming dose of light to the space with a sleek form that mounts directly inside the ceiling. This piece creates a tight seal that allows for energy savings while providing a clean look that instantly elevates the space. An energy-efficient LED emits a bright and welcoming glow that spreads over the space while remaining an unassuming, yet effective fixture. ELEMENT from TECH Lighting is a smartly engineered series of specification-grade recessed LED downlights. Beautiful aesthetics combined with thoughtful engineering makes complex solutions elegantly simple. Shape: Round. Color: Silver. Finish: Satin Nickel