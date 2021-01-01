2 Inch Round Flangeless Wall Wash LED Trim by Element Lighting - Color: Bronze - Finish: Matte - (E2RLW-WZ)

The 2 Inch Round Flangeless Wall Wash LED Trim from Element is a sleek modern option for enhancing any room without taking up a lot of space. The housing entirely fits within the ceiling, creating a flush look that only becomes known when turned on. An energy-efficient LED spreads a bright glow down through the smooth, circular opening, instantly elevating the space with an even and clean layer of illumination. ELEMENT from TECH Lighting is a smartly engineered series of specification-grade recessed LED downlights. Beautiful aesthetics combined with thoughtful engineering makes complex solutions elegantly simple. Shape: Round. Color: Bronze. Finish: Bronze