2 Inch Round Flanged Wall Wash LED Trim by Element Lighting - Color: Silver - Finish: Satin Nickel - (E2RFW-WS)

The 2 Inch Round Flanged Wall Wash LED Trim by Element highlights interiors while providing a soothing ambiance through its energy-efficient light. This discreet fixture presents a circular opening and low-profile trim constructed from durable die-cast aluminum. Its LED is tightly housed within, ensuring its heat is efficiently contained during long use. Its light is sent through an angled lens, casting an elegant wash of light over a wall or throughout a space with ease. ELEMENT from TECH Lighting is a smartly engineered series of specification-grade recessed LED downlights. Beautiful aesthetics combined with thoughtful engineering makes complex solutions elegantly simple. Shape: Round. Color: Silver. Finish: Satin Nickel