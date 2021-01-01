From veikous
VEIKOUS 47.2 in. W x 23.6 in. D x 29.5 in. H Industrial Brown Dining Tables Writing Computer Desk
This modern industrial rectangle dining table can fit perfectly to any corner of your kitchen, office and study room. It maximizes the use of limited space, create a comfortable area. It can be used as a dining table, computer desk, game table, study desk or office workstation. The desktop is spacious enough to provide large space for you, while solving the problem of stacking items. Besides, this dining table is made of premium engineered wood and sturdy steel frame, which is stable and durable to support your long-term use. Combined with exquisite wood texture and black metal bring about rustic industrial style. This simple table comes with a clear and brief instruction to let you easily understand the assembly progress, taking you little time and energy. It's a good choice for your home life and study. Color: Brown.