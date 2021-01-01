From shop succulents
Shop Succulents 2 in. Unique Succulent (Collection of 20)
This beautiful succulent assortment is a perfect addition to any garden. These 2 in. succulentsare popularly used asfavors for weddings andevents. This collection includes 20-stunning succulents. These packs include a beautiful array of colors and textures that are intended to amaze. Each order is meticulously packaged in Home Botanicals retail packaging which makes these packs a perfect gift. Each plant in these assortments will be a different species. Succulents come rooted in soil, in their 2 in. square pots and no 2-succulents are alike. Plants may vary from pictures as plants are selected based on season, size, health and readiness. All orders are packed in Home Botanicals retail packaging and come with helpful care instructions. Perfect favors for weddings, baby showers and events. Beautiful color schemes that will light up a room. Please be sure to promptly remove the plants completely from their boxes upon arrival. Often times the plants will need a little water, sun and some lose soil gently brushed from leaves after transit.