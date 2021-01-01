From shop succulents
Shop Succulents 2 in. Rosette Succulent (Collection of 100)
The Rosette collection was created to satisfy the customer looking for just premium plants all growing in a rosette like form. This collection includes 100-stunning succulents. All Home Botanicals packs include a plant reference guide (QR code) in every package. These are the ultimate favor pack including a nice variety of both Echeveria and Rosette type succulents. This pack includes a beautiful array of color and beauty that are intended to amaze. Each order is meticulously packaged in Home Botanicals retail packaging which makes this pack a perfect gift. This pack will include only premium rosettes. Succulents come fully rooted in their square, 2 in. pots. Plants may vary from pictures as plants are selected based on season, size, health and readiness. All orders come with care instructions. Our premium Rosette packs make incredible favors that will light up any room. Please be sure to promptly remove the plants completely from their boxes upon arrival. Often times the plants will need a little water, sun and some loose soil gently brushed from leaves after transit.