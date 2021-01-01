From shop succulents
Shop Succulents 2 in. Assorted Succulent (Collection of 128)
This collection includes-stunning succulent assortments. These 2 in. succulents are perfect as favors for birthdays and events. This collection includes 128-stunning succulents. All Home Botanicals packs include a plant reference guide (QR code) in every package. These packs include a beautiful array of colors and textures that are intended to amaze. Plants may vary from pictures as plants are selected based on season, size, health and readiness. Each order is meticulously packaged in Home Botanicals retail packaging which makes these packs a perfect gift. These assortments include a wide variety of plants offering some continuity with an eclectic feel. Succulents come rooted in their 2 in. pots. All orders are packed in Home Botanicals retail packaging and come with care instructions. Perfect favors for weddings, baby showers and events. Beautiful color schemes that will light up a room. Please be sure to promptly remove the plants completely from their boxes upon arrival. Often times the plants will need a little water, sun and some lose soil gently brushed from leaves after transit.