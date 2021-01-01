From fisher-price

Fisher-Price 2-In-1 Sweet Ride Jumperoo Baby Activity Center

$109.04 on sale
($129.99 save 16%)
In stock
Buy at walmartusa

Description

Fisher-Price 2-In-1 Sweet Ride Jumperoo Baby Activity Center:Age Range: Bounce & Explore Mode: When used with the seat, child must be able to hold head upright unassisted and is not able to walk or climb out of product. Park & Play Mode: For ages 6-36 months​2-in-1 ice cream truck Jumperoo entertainer and infant activity center with toys, music, sounds, lights, and learning content (up to 25 lb/11,3 kg)​Converts from freestanding baby jumper, to crawl-around infant play center with shape sorter activities​Interactive steering wheel lights up and plays 90+ songs, sounds, and phrases​Content changes as baby grows with Smart Stages technology​5 removable play pieces, and removable seat with machine-washable seat pad

