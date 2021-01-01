2-In-1 LED Magnifying Glass Floor Lamp With Rolling Wheel

Anti-pinch Hand Magnifier Light: The lamp is equipped with 5'' real glass with a magnification of 2.5 X, providing you with a clear and broad view. When you see the details through the magnifier, there will be no distortion and you will not feel dizzy. Anti-pinch design makes your daily use safer. igh Brightness & Dimmable: The lamp includes a built-in dimmable energy-saving LED lamp and a touch switch, which can not only provide sufficient brightness, but also adjust the color temperature range of 6000K-7000K. The LED lamp is located around the magnifier, which can easily gather light without generating shadows. djustable Stand & Swivel Arm: The three joints of the lamp can be rotated, and the flexible rotating arm greatly expands the lighting range and can help you illuminate any place you need. The adjustable bracket can fix the lamp without swinging left and right and without falling or shaking. -In-1 Multifunction Lamp: As a clip lamp, the clip can be easily installed as long as your desktop has a flat exposed edge. It is especially suitable for being clamped on tables, chairs and worktables. It can also be used as a floor lamp. The 5 wheels on the base can improve stability and facilitate movement. ide Range of Application: This lamp is widely used in commerce and family, and is very suitable for various industries, such as medical treatment, beauty treatment, welding, painting, handcraft, etc. It is also suitable for reading for the elderly at home. Even people with vision problems can see small details more easily.