KidsEmbrace 2-in-1 Harness Booster Car Seat, Disney Princess Cinderella, Gray
5-POINT HARNESS SECURITY: Two position points at each shoulder, two position points at the child's hips, and one point where the harness buckles between the legs to give your child the best possible protection 3 HARNESS POSITIONS: There are three slots to position the harness shoulder straps depending on the age and height of your child. Shoulder straps should be at or just above the shoulders whenever using a forward-facing car seat 2-MODE OPTIONS: This forward-facing five-point harness car seat is made for children weighing 22-65 lbs & 29”-49” tall. Converts to a belt-positioning booster seat for children weighing 40-100 lbs and 38”-57” tall RECOMMENDED USE: We recommend using the 5-point harness to the maximum recommended weight and height before using this car seat as a belt-positioning booster SAFETY CERTIFICATIONS: This seat exceeds Federal Motor Vehicle Safety Standards (FMVSS 213). Side Impact Tested only when used with a 5-point harness. Insurance Institute for Highway Safety "Best Bet" rating when used as a belt-positioning booster ADDED COMFORT: Three-position adjustable height headrest is equipped with energy-absorbing EPS foam. Two cup holders provide added convenience to hold drinks or store treats