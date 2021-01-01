From kirkland's
2 ft. Pre-Lit Natural Bark Alpine Christmas Tree
This 2 ft. Pre-Lit Natural Bark Alpine Christmas Tree will give your home a warm, cheery glow this Christmas season! Its small size can make any space a little more festive. Tree measures 2H ft. x 16.5 in. in diameter Crafted of wood and PVC Number of branch tips: 105 Natural alpine tree design Pre-lit with 35 warm white, Dura-lit LED Italian mini lights Features natural bark on real wood trunks Flat metal stand Care: Store in a cool, dry place. Exposure to excessive heat/humidity may cause damage. This item is available at Kirklands.com only, not available in stores. Please note: this item cannot be shipped to APO/FPO addresses. WARNING: This product can expose you to chemicals including lead which is known to the state of California to cause cancer and birth defects or other reproductive harm. For more information go to www.P65Warnings.ca.gov .