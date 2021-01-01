From haunted hill farm
Haunted Hill Farm 4.2-Ft. Animatronic Witch Head, Talks, Halloween Decoration for Indoor/Covered Outdoor Display
Advertisement
Be afraid. Be very afraid of Haunted Hill Farm’s Curses and Cauldrons Collection. “Happy Halloween!” the witch says. With a wide eyed smile, she beckons, a visitor! Her lips are stretched in a smile so wide, it reveals her toothless smile. The witch certainly looks excited, but you should be scared. Her demonic empty eyes, wild hair, and ominous voice only add to the witch's sinister energy. If not for her crazy eyes, one almost could think this witch is...friendly?Animatronic Prop: Beware! 4.2 ft. witch head for indoor and (covered) outdoor display. Perfectly festive Halloween decor.Easy Hanging Decor: Creepy and spooky! Lightweight and easy to move for display in your haunted house.Touch Activated: Hang this witch at your front door or on your porch to delight and frighten trick or treaters with her talking and light up eyes.Speaks 3 Phrases: Phrase 1: "Happy Halloween! (Evil Laugh)", Phrase 2: "Well well… A visitor! (Evil Laugh)", Phrase 3: "(Scream) Double, Double, toil, and trouble. (Evil Laugh)".4.2-ft animatronic witch head Halloween decorations for indoor/covered outdoorWitch head is touch activated - talks and eyes light up whiteOminous voice greets visitors with 3 spooky phrasesPhrase 1: "Happy Halloween! (Evil Laugh)"Phrase 2: "Well well… A visitor! (Evil Laugh)"Phrase 3: "(Scream) Double, Double, toil, and trouble. (Evil Laugh)"Purple and black ruffled collar embellished with a witch's hat and a haunting faceWitch is meant to be hungBattery-operated for convenient placement located on her back (3 AAA batteries not included)Quick and easy assemblyFabric: Polyester, Latex, and Polypropylene1-Year limited warranty