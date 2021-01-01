From disney
High School Musical 2 Dvd Game
Based on the hit Disney Channel movie "High School Musical 2," this DVD Board Game lets kids take part in the fun. Kids compete across several movie-based categories, as they watch video clips, original outtakes, and songs and dances from the movie. The player with the greatest knowledge of the movie wins. Players compete in four different categories: song, dance, questions and answers, and actual or not so. Knowledge of the movie helps players get call backs and may help them win the game. The winner of the game gets to star as the lead role. Video clips play on the screen as players make their way around the board, adding an exciting element to game play. This game set includes a board game, DVD game, and six character movers. For 2 to 6 players. Ages 8 & UP.