From canora grey
2-drawer Slim Profile Writing Desk, Espresso
Style : TransitionalRomance : Classic and timeless without being garish. The wooden desk has gently curving details on the aprons and legs for ornate, traditional feel while a attractive finish all over the frame shows it's elegant silhouette. The broad rectangular top creats a ample workpalce for you. Under the table top, the center drawer is accented by two round knobs for both availability and aesthetic.Product Details : KD: Rectangular Writing Desk: 1 Storage Drawer: Center Wooden Drawer Glide: 2/3 Extension Drawer Glide: Table Top Thickness: 15mmColor : Espresso FinishMaterials : Wood(Poplar), MDFStorage : 1 Storage DrawerStorage & Clearance Dimensions : Drawer Inner Dimension: 24""L x 11""D x 2""H Knee Space Dimansion: 39""L x 19""D x 25""HNW CTN (LBS) : 27Estimated Weight Capacity (Lbs) : 39lbs Drawer: 22Lbs