2 - Door Mordern Storage Cabinet With 16 Colors LED Lights, High Gloss Sideboard With 2 Internal Adjustable Shelves

Modern minimalist LED light cupboard cabinet, high-end luxury, make life more layered. With the combination of high gloss appearence and modern trend characteristics, this sideboard reflects the modern sense of technology. Simple straightforward lines represent modern trend at the same time, simple but classic. It has 16 state lighting colors and 4 lighting modes. You can choose from 7 color jumpy change, all fade out &fade in, 7color fade change and 3 base color jumpy to enhance the fun in your Livingroom. 2 internal adjustable shelves with 3 optional heights can meet all your requirements, also you can choose to use it without shelves. This LED cabinet is made of material that has good waterproof performance, durability and good stability. It would be easy to clean and maintain, saving a lot of trouble.