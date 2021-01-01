GE 2 Cu. Ft. Counter Top Microwave JES2051DNBB

Description
2.0 cu. ft. Countertop Microwave with 1200 Watts, Sensor Cooking, Glass Turntable, Electronic Touch Controls, Kitchen Timer and Instant On Feature: Black. 1200 Watts (IEC-705 test procedure). Automatically adjusts time and power for delicious cooking results. Simply enter the weight of the food, and the oven automatically sets the optimal defrosting time and power level or set your desired time for defrosting. Rotates food throughout the cooking cycle for even cooking results. Cooking and reheating happens instantly at the touch of a button. Provides peace of mind by locking the oven and preventing accidental activation. Electronic pads on the control panel are easy to operate with just a touch. Unit Capacity: Jumbo-Size. Control Type: Electronic. Touch Pad: Yes. Cooking Modes: Microwave. Cooking System: Turntable. Cooking Technology: Microwave. Defrost Type: Auto and Time. Demo Mode: Yes. Electronic Digital Display with Clock: Yes. Electronic Scrolling Digital Display: VFD Scrolling. Express Cook: Instant-On; 1-6 minutes. Microwave Watts (IEC-705): 1200 W. Power Levels: 10. Reminder (24 hr): Yes. Sound Volume Control: 4 levels. Time Preference: Control Enhancement (1/9). Timer (On/Off): Yes. Turntable: Glass. Turntable Size: 16". Time Cook: I and II. Microwave Sensor Cooking Controls: Popcorn (Instant-On). Reheat (Instant-On): Yes. Vegetables (Instant-On): Yes. Beverage (Instant-On): Yes. Potatoes (Instant-On): Yes. Chicken/Fish (Instant-On): Yes. Microwave Oven Control Features: Child Lock. Cooking Complete Reminder: Yes. Demo Mode: Yes. Help Pad: Yes. Display On/Off; Sub-Pad with Zero: Yes. Start/Pause: Yes. Clear/Off: Yes. Delay Start: Yes. Clock with AM/PM Pad: Yes. Reminder (24 Hr.): Yes. Add 30 Seconds (Instant-On): Yes. Case Color: Black. Color Appearance: Black. Door Color: Black. Overall Width: 24 1/8". Overall Depth: 19 1/2". Overall Height: 13 3/4". Interior Width: 11 1/4". Interior Depth: 18 1/6". Interior Height: 16 11/16". Net Weight: 48 lb. Approximate Shipping Weight: 53 lb. Cookbook: Cooking Guide Label.