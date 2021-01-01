From oravo
2 ct Princess Cut Green Simulated Emerald Channel Ring in Sterling Silver
Advertisement
Handpicked from the Oravo Fine Colored Stone Collection, each stone is chosen for its Cut, Color and Brilliance. This 2 Carats ring features five 4mm princess-cut simulated Emerald stones expertly faceted by master cutters.Rows of colored stones infuse luxurious edge to this wide ring design that makes a striking statement piece. Equally gorgeous worn solo or stacked with another ring.Smooth, prongless design perfect for women with active lifestyle. 100% Authenticity Guaranteed. High polish Sterling Silver stamped with 925 to ensure purity.Timeless and color-rich stones. Never going out of style, colorful stones are a great alternative to the ordinary.Perfect personal treat or gift, no matter the occasion - birthday, Mothers Day, Valentines Day, anniversary, vow renewal, push present for new mom, bridal shower, baby shower, bridesmaids, Christmas, and more!