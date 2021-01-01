From oravo

2 ct Princess Cut Green Simulated Emerald Channel Ring in Sterling Silver

Not Available
Not Available
Not Available

Description

Handpicked from the Oravo Fine Colored Stone Collection, each stone is chosen for its Cut, Color and Brilliance. This 2 Carats ring features five 4mm princess-cut simulated Emerald stones expertly faceted by master cutters.Rows of colored stones infuse luxurious edge to this wide ring design that makes a striking statement piece. Equally gorgeous worn solo or stacked with another ring.Smooth, prongless design perfect for women with active lifestyle. 100% Authenticity Guaranteed. High polish Sterling Silver stamped with 925 to ensure purity.Timeless and color-rich stones. Never going out of style, colorful stones are a great alternative to the ordinary.Perfect personal treat or gift, no matter the occasion - birthday, Mothers Day, Valentines Day, anniversary, vow renewal, push present for new mom, bridal shower, baby shower, bridesmaids, Christmas, and more!

Advertisement
© Copyright . All rights reserved. Printed from https://www.realsimple.com