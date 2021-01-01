2 LeisureMod Cornelia Transparent Red Dining Chairs

Spring cut-out tree design.Molded Plastic material.Black plastic non-marking feet.Stackable item.Suitable for indoor or outdoor use.Lightweight.No assembly required..This chair is very light yet sturdy. This Cornelia Plastic Dining Chair lends a modern touch with a woodsy feeling to your home. The intricate cut-out design conjures an image of a small grove of trees to your space. It is ideal around a minimalist dining table or simply as a standalone chair in an entryway, hallway or bedroom. However you place it in your home, the chair's unique blend of elegant style and simplicity will ensures the finishing touch to the contemporary home.