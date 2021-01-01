2 Baking Sheets And 2 Cooling Racks Set, Stainless Steel Baking Pan Tray With Stackable Tier Wire Racks For Cookie Bacon Beef, Healthy & Non-Toxic, To

No worries about aluminum into your food, our cookie sheet and cooling racks are made of pure stainless steel, Without any harmful substance, Great replacement for toxic coated bakeware, Healthy for your daily baking, Rust resistant and durable for a long service time.Large sheet baking pan with heavy gauge material and soild construction, rust, deformation and corrosion resistant, durable for long service life.These oven racks with flexible feet, can be swung over 90° and stably stack on another rack, allows you to process more food at the same time.Adjustable feet with 3.5-inch height when it expended fully, provide higher and large space for getting the optimal airflow, make baking and cooling evenly and quickly.This multi-purpose set is perfect for using separately or together, baking meat and poultry, dehydrating pork /beef jerky, decorating gingerbreads and cakes, draining grease and water, etc.SPECIFICATION:Material: 100% Pure Stainless SteelPackage Included: 2 Cooling Racks + 2 Baking Sheet PansDimensions: Baking Pan:16'' L x 12'' W x 1'' HA Single Rack: Length 15’’, Width 10.2’’, Expanded Feet Height 3.5’’, Folded Feet Height 1.3’’WHY MORE PEOPLE CHOOSE STAINLESS STEEL BAKEWARES1. Stainless Steel density is higher than other steel, so it has a most stable interior structure and a smoothly surface.2. Stainless Steel has a excellent hardness which made it sturdy and durable, not easy to deform or crack or abrade.3. Stainless steel is non-toxic, non-odor, non-exudation, safely to your family's healthy.WARM TIPS:Please dry them after washing, store in dry place for its durability.Please use soft dishcloth to clean them and do not rub with a sharp metal.Please use a light spray or grease the racks and pan with a little oil or butter to avoid food sticking.Elevated Racks3.5 INCH HIGH FEET raise your food higher than most racks to allow better airflow, which as baker's know is key for preventing mushy results from condensation on cookies, bread loaf, cakes, pies & pastries.Heavy Duty Sheet PanThis stainless steel baking sheet provides good baking performance and perfect for home use, restaurant, catering, buffet, pizza parlor, and etc. No more aluminum into your food and great replacement to aluminum pans!Effortless CleaningEasy clean in a breeze by hand, with smooth roll edge without any snag or burrs, pertact your hands when washing. Clean with warm soapy water and dishcloth. Or load them in the dishwasher, As shiny as a new after washing.