Tangelo 2-1/5 Carat T.G.W. Garnet and 1/6 Carat T.W. Diamond 10k Yellow Gold Halo Earrings and Pendant 2-Piece Set

This unique Tangelo Garnet and Diamond Halo Earrings and Pendant 2-Piece Set is a must-have in every jewelry collection. Crafted to elegance in lustrous yellow gold, the earrings feature two round-cut, prong-set garnet gemstones (5 x 5mm) along with 24 round-cut, pave-set twinkling diamonds (G-H, I2-I3) forming square halos. These stud earrings secure with butterfly closures. The matching pendant features a round-cut, prong-set garnet gemstone (6 x 6mm) at the center along with 20 round-cut, prong-set dazzling diamonds (G-H, I2-I3). It is suspended from a 17-inch long basic rope chain and secures with a spring ring clasp. Enhanced with a high polish finish, this jewelry set will make a bold choice.