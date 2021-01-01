1Zb Tie Dye Messy Bun Dog Mom Aunt Life Dog Auntie Tote Bag

1Zb Tie Dye Messy Bun Dog Mom Aunt Life Dog Auntie. A funny messy bun design for dog mom, dog lover, dog auntie, aslo a auntie Grab this Design as an awesome outfit for your men women, family members, friends, kids 16” x 16” bag with two 14” long and 1” wide black cotton webbing strap handles. Made of a lightweight, spun polyester canvas-like fabric. All seams and stress points are double-stitched for durability, and the reinforced bottom flattens to fit more items and hold larger objects. Spot clean/dry clean only.