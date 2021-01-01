From besa lighting
Besa Lighting 1XT-SPURSM-LED Spur Single Light LED Mini Pendant with Smokey Glass Shade Bronze Indoor Lighting Pendants
Besa Lighting 1XT-SPURSM-LED Spur Single Light LED Mini Pendant with Smokey Glass Shade Features:Handcrafted glass shade and frosted borosilicate glass inner coverAdjustable height with the included 10 ft of cordDimmable fixtureUL rated for dry locations onlyIncludes (1) 6 watt Integrated LEDDimensions:Height: 3.625" (measured from ceiling to bottom most point of fixture)Width: 5.5" (measured from furthest point left to furthest point right on fixture)Cord Length: 120"Canopy Depth: 5"Canopy Height: 0.625"Canopy Width: 5"Lamping Technology:LED - Light Emitting Diode: Highly efficient integrated diodes produce little heat and have an extremely long lifespan.Electrical Specifications:Bulb Base: Integrated LEDBulb Type: LEDNumber of Bulbs: 1Bulb Included: YesDimmable: YesWatts Per Bulb: 6Wattage: 6Voltage: 12vColor Rendering Index (CRI): 85Color Temperature: 2800kLumens: 450UL Rating: Dry LocationCompliance:UL Listed - Indicates whether a product meets standards and compliance guidelines set by Underwriters Laboratories. This listing determines what types of rooms or environments a product can be used in safely. Bronze