Besa Lighting 1XT-SPURBL Spur Single Light Mini Pendant with Blue Glass Shade Bronze Indoor Lighting Pendants
Besa Lighting 1XT-SPURBL Spur Single Light Mini Pendant with Blue Glass Shade Features:Handcrafted glass shade and frosted borosilicate glass inner coverAdjustable height with the included 10 ft of cordUL rated for dry locations onlyIncludes (1) 35 watt GY6.35 bulb(s)Also available with LED lamping option (1XT-SPURBL-LED)Dimensions:Height: 3.625" (measured from ceiling to bottom most point of fixture)Width: 5.5" (measured from furthest point left to furthest point right on fixture)Cord Length: 120"Canopy Depth: 5"Canopy Height: 0.625"Canopy Width: 5"Lamping Technology:Bulb Base - GY6.35: A bi pin or ' bipin socket', the GY6.35 has a pin spread of 6.35 mm and is used mostly with halogen bulbs common for task lighting and landscape lighting.Compatible Bulb Types: GY6.35 Bulb Base uses primarily a Halogen but is also compatible as LED and Xenon / Krypton.Electrical Specifications:Bulb Base: GY6.35Number of Bulbs: 1Bulb Included: YesWatts Per Bulb: 35Wattage: 35Voltage: 12vUL Rating: Dry LocationCompliance:UL Listed - Indicates whether a product meets standards and compliance guidelines set by Underwriters Laboratories. This listing determines what types of rooms or environments a product can be used in safely. Bronze