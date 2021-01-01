Besa Lighting 1XT-719807-LED Karli 1 Light LED Cord-Hung Mini Pendant with Opal Matte Glass Shade Bronze Indoor Lighting Pendants

From besa lighting
Besa Lighting 1XT-719807-LED Karli 1 Light LED Cord-Hung Mini Pendant with Opal Matte Glass Shade The Karli pendant features a softly radiused glass, that will gracefully blend into almost any decorating theme. Our Opal glass is a soft white cased glass that can suit any classic or modern decor. Opal has a very tranquil glow that is pleasing in appearance. The smooth satin finish on the clear outer layer is a result of an extensive etching process. This blown glass is handcrafted by a skilled artisan, utilizing century-old techniques passed down from generation to generation. The 12V cord pendant fixture is equipped with a 10' braided coaxial cord with teflon jacket and a low profile flat monopoint canopy.Features:Opal Matte GlassSuitable for installation on sloped ceilingsIncludes 10 feet of field-adjustable cord, a 5" cord sleeve, and a 60 watt dimmable electronic transformerDimmableCA Title 24 CompliantSpecifications:Number of Bulbs: 1Bulb Type: LEDBulb Included: YesWatts Per Bulb: 6Wattage: 6Voltage: 12Average Hours: 30000Color Rendering Index (CRI): 85Color Temperature: 2800KLumens: 320Dimmable: YesHeight: 7.5"Width: 4"Shade Height: 7.5"Shade Width: 4"Canopy Height: 0.625"Canopy Width: 5"Cord Length: 120"Energy Star: NoUL Listed: YesUL Rating: Dry Location Bronze