From besa lighting
Besa Lighting 1XT-5605MA Tay Tay 1 Light Halogen Cord-Hung Mini Pendant with Magma Glass Shade Satin Nickel Indoor Lighting Pendants
Advertisement
Besa Lighting 1XT-5605MA Tay Tay 1 Light Halogen Cord-Hung Mini Pendant with Magma Glass Shade The Tay Tay is a compact handcrafted glass, softly radiused to fit gracefully into contemporary spaces. Our Magma glass is a fiery red cased glass, with inner opal and a glossy finish. The deep red color is accented by flowing marbleized black lines, and nestled between the inner opal and outer clear layers. When lit the glass is vitalizing as well as stylish, that adds appeal to any environment. This blown glass is handcrafted by a skilled artisan, utilizing century-old techniques passed down from generation to generation. Each piece of this décor has its own artistic nature that can be individually appreciated. The 12V cord pendant fixture is equipped with a 10' braided coaxial cord with teflon jacket and a low profile flat monopoint canopy.Features:Magma GlassSuitable for installation on sloped ceilingsIncludes 10 feet of field-adjustable cord, a 5" cord sleeve, and a 60 watt dimmable electronic transformerDimmableCA Title 24 CompliantSpecifications:Number of Bulbs: 1Bulb Type: HalogenBulb Included: YesWatts Per Bulb: 50Wattage: 50Voltage: 12Dimmable: YesHeight: 3.875"Width: 4.125"Shade Height: 3.875"Shade Width: 4.125"Canopy Height: 0.625"Canopy Width: 5"Cord Length: 120"Energy Star: NoUL Listed: YesUL Rating: Dry Location Satin Nickel