Besa Lighting 1XT-560507-LED Tay Tay 1 Light LED Cord-Hung Mini Pendant with Opal Matte Glass Shade Bronze Indoor Lighting Pendants
Besa Lighting 1XT-560507-LED Tay Tay 1 Light LED Cord-Hung Mini Pendant with Opal Matte Glass Shade The Tay Tay is a compact handcrafted glass, softly radiused to fit gracefully into contemporary spaces. Our Opal glass is a soft white cased glass that can suit any classic or modern decor. Opal has a very tranquil glow that is pleasing in appearance. The smooth satin finish on the clear outer layer is a result of an extensive etching process. This blown glass is handcrafted by a skilled artisan, utilizing century-old techniques passed down from generation to generation. The 12V cord pendant fixture is equipped with a 10' braided coaxial cord with teflon jacket and a low profile flat monopoint canopy.Features:Opal Matte GlassSuitable for installation on sloped ceilingsIncludes 10 feet of field-adjustable cord, a 5" cord sleeve, and a 60 watt dimmable electronic transformerDimmableCA Title 24 CompliantSpecifications:Number of Bulbs: 1Bulb Type: LEDBulb Included: YesWatts Per Bulb: 6Wattage: 6Voltage: 12Average Hours: 30000Color Rendering Index (CRI): 85Color Temperature: 2800KLumens: 320Dimmable: YesHeight: 3.875"Width: 4.125"Shade Height: 3.875"Shade Width: 4.125"Canopy Height: 0.625"Canopy Width: 5"Cord Length: 120"Energy Star: NoUL Listed: YesUL Rating: Dry Location Bronze