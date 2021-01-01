From besa lighting
Besa Lighting 1XT-271897 Trilo 1 Light Halogen Cord-Hung Mini Pendant with Champagne Glass Shade Bronze Indoor Lighting Pendants
Besa Lighting 1XT-271897 Trilo 1 Light Halogen Cord-Hung Mini Pendant with Champagne Glass Shade Trilo 7 is comprised of three complementary glass segments, resulting in a playful glass display. Our Champagne glass is a light yellow pressed glass, with a white inner layer. When lit this gives off a light that is functional and soothing. Champagne is a pleasing neutral color that suits almost any décor. The smooth satin finish on the clear outer layer is a result of an extensive etching process. This handcrafted glass uses a process where every glass is consistently produced using a press mold, keeping variations to a minimum. The 12V cord pendant fixture is equipped with a 10' braided coaxial cord with teflon jacket and a low profile flat monopoint canopy.Features:Champagne GlassSuitable for installation on sloped ceilingsIncludes 10 feet of field-adjustable cord, a 5" cord sleeve, and a 60 watt dimmable electronic transformerDimmableCA Title 24 CompliantSpecifications:Number of Bulbs: 1Bulb Type: HalogenBulb Included: YesWatts Per Bulb: 50Wattage: 50Voltage: 12Dimmable: YesHeight: 3.125"Width: 7"Shade Height: 3.125"Shade Width: 7"Canopy Height: 0.625"Canopy Width: 5"Cord Length: 120"Energy Star: NoUL Listed: YesUL Rating: Dry Location Bronze