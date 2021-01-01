From besa lighting
Besa Lighting 1XT-1779HB Mia 1 Light Halogen Cord-Hung Mini Pendant with Habanero Glass Shade Bronze Indoor Lighting Pendants
Advertisement
Besa Lighting 1XT-1779HB Mia 1 Light Halogen Cord-Hung Mini Pendant with Habanero Glass Shade Mia has a classical bell shape that complements aesthetic, while also built for optimal illumination. Our Habanero glass is a warm toned cased glass, with inner opal and a glossy finish. The color of vibrant Persimmon is accented by flowing marbleized black lines, and nestled between the inner opal and outer clear layers. When lit the glass is vitalizing as well as stylish, that adds appeal to any environment. This blown glass is handcrafted by a skilled artisan, utilizing century-old techniques passed down from generation to generation. Each piece of this décor has its own artistic nature that can be individually appreciated. The 12V cord pendant fixture is equipped with a 10' braided coaxial cord with teflon jacket and a low profile flat monopoint canopy.Features:Habanero GlassSuitable for installation on sloped ceilingsIncludes 10 feet of field-adjustable cord, a 5" cord sleeve, and a 60 watt dimmable electronic transformerDimmableCA Title 24 CompliantSpecifications:Number of Bulbs: 1Bulb Type: HalogenBulb Included: YesWatts Per Bulb: 50Wattage: 50Voltage: 12Dimmable: YesHeight: 4.5"Width: 5"Shade Height: 4.5"Shade Width: 5"Canopy Height: 0.625"Canopy Width: 5"Cord Length: 120"Energy Star: NoUL Listed: YesUL Rating: Dry Location Bronze